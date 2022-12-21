Look: Ex-Eagles Star Uses 1 Word To Describe Dak Prescott

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 11: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys attempts a pass against the New York Giants during the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Former Eagles running back and FS1 co-host LeSean McCoy had plenty to say about Dak Prescott's performance in the Cowboys' OT loss to the Jags on Wednesday.

Appearing on "Speak" with colleagues Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor and Dave Helman, the six-time Pro Bowler called Dallas' $160 million man "ass" after throwing a game-losing pick-six to Jacksonville's defense.

First of all Dak is ass. ... He is ass, ass. This is the second game that he's just lost by throwing picks! He threw two picks to the Packers, had a 14-point lead... lost. Come back- they was up 17 and lost! ... Dak has the easiest job in football. The picks he's thrown... these are like easy passes. I pay you $160 million, that's how you play? If you're telling me that's outstanding... I don't know what to say.

Prescott was 23-of-30 for 256 yards on Sunday with three touchdowns and a pair of back-breaking interceptions. Although the one that ultimately sealed the Cowboys' fate came on a tipped ball.

Dak has thrown 11 picks so far this season, his most since 2019. Begging many to question if he has what it takes to lead Dallas on a deep playoff run.