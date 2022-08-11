Look: Ex-Kentucky Football Player Has Message For Coach Cal

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari recently sparked some beef within the Big Blue Nation athletic program.

When talking about his program's need for new practice facilities, Coach Cal reduced the University of Kentucky to a "basketball school."'

"This is a basketball school. Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. But this is a basketball school," Calipari said, per The Athletic.

Former Kentucky football punter Max Duffy took a shot at Coach Cal and the Wildcats basketball program in response to these comments.

"Completely out of the blue question but has the Kentucky football team ever lost to St. Peters?" Duffy asked on Twitter.

Coach Cal's Kentucky team suffered a first-round upset loss to No. 15-seed St. Peter's in this past year's NCAA Tournament, bringing an abrupt end to two-straight disappointing seasons for the basketball program.

The Kentucky football team on the other hand enjoyed one of its best campaigns in years this past season, notching a 10-3 record and logging a Citrus Bowl victory over Iowa.

Wildcats head football coach Mark Stoops also clapped back at Calipari.

"Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins," he wrote on Twitter.