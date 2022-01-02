The Spun

Look: Ex-Ohio State Football Player Responds To Kirk Herbstreit

A closeup of an Ohio State buckeyes football helmet.BLOOMINGTON, IN - AUGUST 31: The Ohio State Buckeyes are wearing stickers on their helmets showing their support for the those affected by Hurricane Harvey in their game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson has been on a Twitter tirade for the last couple of hours.

He first announced that he was retiring from football and then it turned into him bashing Buckeyes fans and even going at some of the coaches.

Williamson is now going at ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit after he made some questionable comments on Saturday morning.

Herbstreit spoke about some of the opt-outs for bowl games and doesn’t care for some players being “entitled.”

Williamson clapped back by saying players play this violent sport for free and that they’re the furthest thing from being soft.

Williamson is coming off a senior season where he recorded 26 total tackles (18 solo) with one forced fumble and three passes defended. In 2020, he finished with 27 total tackles (20 solo) with two passes defended.

Before committing to OSU, he was a four-star prospect and the fifth-ranked player from Florida, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the No. 24 cornerback recruit in the country and the No. 182 overall prospect, regardless of position.

