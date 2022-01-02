Look: Ex-Ohio State Football Player Responds To Kirk Herbstreit

Former Ohio State cornerback Marcus Williamson has been on a Twitter tirade for the last couple of hours.

He first announced that he was retiring from football and then it turned into him bashing Buckeyes fans and even going at some of the coaches.

Williamson is now going at ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit after he made some questionable comments on Saturday morning.

Herbstreit spoke about some of the opt-outs for bowl games and doesn’t care for some players being “entitled.”

Williamson clapped back by saying players play this violent sport for free and that they’re the furthest thing from being soft.

We play a violent sport for free. Yet narratives like these want you to believe that we’re somehow soft or don’t love the game if we use our leverage as athletes to make $$$ pic.twitter.com/Vt9LeRvvl4 — Marcus Williamson (@WW_Marcus) January 2, 2022

Williamson is coming off a senior season where he recorded 26 total tackles (18 solo) with one forced fumble and three passes defended. In 2020, he finished with 27 total tackles (20 solo) with two passes defended.

Before committing to OSU, he was a four-star prospect and the fifth-ranked player from Florida, per 247Sports Composite. He was also the No. 24 cornerback recruit in the country and the No. 182 overall prospect, regardless of position.