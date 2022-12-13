Look: Ex-Patriots Star Has Surprising Tom Brady Admission

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Ty Law had a fascinating statement when it came to Super Bowl 36.

Law, who played cornerback for the New England Patriots in 2001-02, doesn't think it would've mattered if Tom Brady wasn't under center when the Patriots beat the St. louis (Now Los Angeles) Rams in that Super Bowl.

He thinks that they would've won even if Drew Bledsoe was playing.

“If Drew Bledsoe was playing we would have still won,” Law said, via MassLive.com. "No disrespect, everyone knows Tom is the greatest, what did he do that game besides the last drive? 146 yards passing. Hell, me and you can go out there and get 140. I am not saying that he didn’t play great. I am just saying I agree with Jermaine Wiggins when it comes to if Drew Bledsoe was playing quarterback at that time and that game we would have still won."

The Patriots won this game by three, 20-17, and it was the first Super Bowl of Brady's career. He even led the game-winning drive to earn the MVP trophy.

The thought of Bledsoe playing that game is definitely a big "What if?" in Patriots history.