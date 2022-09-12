Look: Ex-Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Promise For Bills Fans

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Ryan Fitzpatrick #14 of the Washington Football Team looks to pass during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FedExField on September 12, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Ryan Fitzpatrick promises to do something massive if the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl this season.

The former Buffalo quarterback told TMZ Sports that he'd personally fly to Buffalo and jump through a table with fans to help celebrate the title.

"There's no doubt," Fitzpatrick said. "I will be there in Buffalo to do that if that happens, yes.

The Bills have a great shot to bring home the title since they have one of the best rosters in the league. They're also the betting favorite on numerous websites to take home their first-ever Super Bowl.

The Bills took down the Los Angeles Rams this past Thursday, 31-10, as they showed the country that they may have some unfinished business for this season.

Buffalo will look to get to 2-0 on Sept. 19 when it takes on Tennessee. Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. ET.