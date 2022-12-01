Look: Ex-Sideline Reporter's 3 Best Swimsuit Photos

Marisa Miller on the sideline.

Marisa Miller is of course best known for her modeling days, but she was previously a football sideline reporter, too.

The prominent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model interviewed Aaron Rodgers back in the day, in a viral clip that has since made the rounds on social media.

Of course, Miller is best known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue days.

Some of her top photos have trended on social media.

Here are her three best.

Miller is one of the most iconic models in the history of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

You can view her full photoshoot here.