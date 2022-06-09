Look: Ex-Steelers QB Makes Opinion On Ben Roethlisberger Very Clear

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

During a recent interview with Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph was asked if he plans on mentoring incoming rookie QB Kenny Pickett.

Rudolph said he would, as opposed to “Being like someone else?”

Rudolph didn't mention Ben Roethlisberger by name, but it's no secret that these two didn't have the strongest veteran-backup relationship. After the Steelers drafted Rudolph with a third-round pick in 2018, Big Ben said he would just "point to the playbook" if the rookie needed any help.

While Rudolph may not have viewed Roethlisberger as a veteran mentor, another QB on the Steelers' roster did.

In response to these statements from Rudolph, former Pittsburgh backup Devlin "Duck" Hodges shared a photo of himself and his QB1.

Hodges appeared in eight games for the Steelers in 2019. He notched a 3-3 record through six starts and logged 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions on a 62.5 completion percentage.

Rudolph is heading into a quarterback competition with Pickett and former Pro Bowler Mitch Trubisky this offseason.