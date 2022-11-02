Look: Ezekiel Elliott Appears To Accidentally Leak New Helmet

ARLINGTON, TX - NOVEMBER 22: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys signals first down in the second half of a game against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium on November 22, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Redskins 31-23. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dallas Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott made an unfortunate blunder on Wednesday.

The veteran running back posted a photo of the team's new throwback helmets for this year's Thanksgiving Day matchup.

The helmet — which was supposed to be kept under wraps — was posted on Zeke's Instagram story for about an hour before it was deleted it.

The Cowboys confirmed that Elliott wasn't supposed to leak the Thanksgiving Day headgear.

"C'mon bruhhhh... @EzekielElliott," the team wrote on Twitter.

Elliott missed the Cowboys' Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears with an MCL tear and thigh bruise. The star running back now has the team's bye week to potentially get ready for Week 10.

The Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants in their Thanksgiving Day matchup on November 24.