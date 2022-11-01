Look: Ezekiel Elliott, Girlfriend Go Viral On Halloween

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 30-7 at Paul Brown Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Dallas Cowboys cruised to an impressive victory over the Chicago Bears by a final score of 49-29.

Dallas got the win despite resting running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was nursing a few different injuries. Not long after the game was over, Zeke and the rest of the Cowboys could celebrate the win.

A day after the win, Elliott celebrated Halloween with his girlfriend, Halle Woodard. The couple dressed up as characters from Edward Scissorhands.

Check is out.

Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for some time now. The couple allegedly broke up at one point, but got back together soon thereafter.

While certainly a couple, they've decided not to go public with their relationship - at least not on social media. Elliott has not posted a photo of Halle and she's remained private on Instagram.