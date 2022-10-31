Look: Ezekiel Elliott Has 1-Word Description Of Tony Pollard

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 20: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys prepares to take on the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

After Tony Pollard had the game of his career on Sunday, backfield mate Ezekiel Elliott only had one thing to say about his performance:

"PlayMaker!!"

Pollard went off for 131 yards and three rushing touchdowns in the Cowboys' 49-29 blowout of the Bears this past weekend. With Zeke resting due to a knee sprain, Tony took over as the driving force of the team's offense in Week 8.

After the game, coach Mike McCarthy said the goal was to get the ball in Pollard's hands at least 20 times.

Admitting, "Frankly, if the game would have gone a different direction, he could've gone to 30. ... Tony is a very disciplined runner and he's got the home-run speed. His ability to run inside the tackles but then when he gets on the perimeter he's dangerous because he breaks tackles and he can finish the run."

The team made sure to note that they feel their rushing attack works best as a duo, with Dallas' offense not being as dangerous with one over the other.