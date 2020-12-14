Look: Ezekiel Elliott Has Message For Ohio State Fans

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t an Ohio native, but he did play for the Buckeyes for three seasons, so it’ll always be somewhat of a second home for him.

The star NFL running back returned to Ohio on Sunday afternoon, as the Dallas Cowboys faced the Cincinnati Bengals.

It was a joyous return for the Dallas Cowboys star, as his team blew out the Cincinnati Bengals, 30-7. Elliott didn’t have a great game statistically, but the contest was mostly dominated by the Cowboys’ defense.

Dallas improved to 4-9 on the season with Sunday’s win. The Cowboys remain in the hunt for the dreadful NFC East division title. Elliott said after the game that the win was a big one and it should motivate his team moving forward.

Elliott was happy to be back in Ohio, too.

Another dub for @EzekielElliott back in the state of O-H-I-O 📺: Watch the rest of the Buckeyes in the NFL: https://t.co/GQJQEInTE5 pic.twitter.com/0HnHmCvwYE — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) December 13, 2020

Elliott did the O-H-I-O inside the Bengals’ stadium on Sunday. There were a decent amount of supporters inside the stadium.

The former Buckeyes star then had a postgame message for Buckeye Nation.

“How firm thy friendship,” he tweeted.

How firm thy friendship https://t.co/VBkibcDlhL — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 13, 2020

Elliott’s former school is set to play in the Big Ten Championship Game next weekend. The Buckeyes will look to beat Northwestern and make the College Football Playoff.