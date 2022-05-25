Look: Ezekiel Elliott Is Wearing A New Helmet This Year

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 08: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 08, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

New year, new look for Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott.

On Wednesday, The Athletic's Jon Machota shared a photo of the three-time Pro Bowler at Cowboys OTAs sporting a new helmet for the upcoming season.

Since his days at Ohio State, Zeke has rocked the Riddell Speedflex with an SF-2EG-TX facemask, before making a change to the SF-2EG-II in 2020.

Fans reacted to the star RB's latest helmet on Twitter.

"I didn't realize Zeke now plays lacrosse at Yale," remarked Steelers reporter Jenna Harner

"Horrible," commented Joe DiBiase.

"Whoa that is different-looking," replied SB Nation's RJ Ochoa.

"Ew," laughed another user. "That helmet is ugly."

"He’s goin for negative yardage this year wearing that [expletive]," a fan said of Ezekiel Elliott's helmet choice.

"Looks expensive," commented another. "Wonder if this was included in his $18.2M cap hit for this year."

The "Power Rangers" vibes are heavy with this one.