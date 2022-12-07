Look: Ezekiel Elliott Not Happy With Media On Wednesday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys runs with the ball against the Detroit Lions during the first half at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. is starting to take a small toll on Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys are one of three teams who have shown serious interest in the free-agent wide receiver as they try and bolster themselves before the playoffs start.

Members of the Cowboys even took Beckham to the Dallas Mavericks game on Monday when they played the Phoenix Suns. Elliott was not there for it and got upset when he was asked why he didn't go.

“Damn, I can’t chill at the crib? If I went everywhere y’all would be on my ass about that. So which y’all want?” Elliott said.

Hey, sometimes a person needs a night at home every now and then. There's nothing wrong with it.

Elliott & the Cowboys will now wait and see what Beckham decides to do. He's completed all three of his visits and is going to take some time from his home in Arizona to weigh his options.