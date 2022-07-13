Look: Ezekiel Elliott Offseason Training Video Is Going Viral

PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys rushes against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter during the game at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is going crazy with his offseason training.

He was doing some drills with a football in his left hand and looked 100% healthy. The cuts he was making were pretty routine.

This is a player who wants to get back to his normal self next year.

He's been banged up the last couple of years with injuries but when healthy, he's one of the best running backs in the NFL. He proved that back in 2019 when he rushed for 1,357 yards and 12 touchdowns off 301 carries.

Elliott also has two seasons of 1,400+ rushing yards in his career with 21 combined touchdowns in those seasons.

If he gets back to that level, the Cowboys' offense is going to be a tough unit to stop next season.

They'll have him, plus Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, and Dalton Schultz as reliable pass-catching targets. Tony Pollard is also one heck of a backup running back for Elliott.

Elliott is ready to prove a lot of people wrong.