Look: Ezekiel Elliott’s Mom Is Wearing A Special T-Shirt Today

Ohio State is set to play at the Sugar Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game tonight. The last time the Buckeyes were in this situation, it worked out pretty well.

The Buckeyes upset No. 1 seed Alabama at the Sugar Bowl in 2015 in the inaugural College Football Playoff. Ohio State, led by Cardale Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas and Co., pulled off a surprising win over the Crimson Tide in that College Football Playoff semifinal game.

Ohio State’s win was basically sealed when Elliott ran 85 yards “through the heart of the South” for a massive touchdown.

Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State site, created special T-shirts in honor of the big play. Buckeye Nation is rocking those shirts again today.

Elliott’s mom, Dawn Elliott, is rocking it on Friday morning.

“Six years ago tonight. Same Bowl game. I’m rocking with this tee today,” she wrote on Twitter.

Six years ago tonight. Same Bowl game. I’m rocking with this tee today. #GoBucks #BeatClemson pic.twitter.com/bE6smhImN1 — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) January 1, 2021

Ohio State and Clemson are scheduled to kick off shortly after 8 p.m. E.T.

The game between the Buckeyes and the Tigers will air on ESPN. The winner of that game will move on to the national championship game to face either Alabama or Notre Dame.