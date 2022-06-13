Look: Falcons Fans Are Loving Latest Marcus Mariota Video

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 02: Atlanta Falcons helmets on the field during the Super Bowl LI practice on February 2, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Former No. 2 overall pick Marcus Mariota hasn't had the professional career most were expecting. After all, he's one of the greatest Heisman winners of this century.

Mariota started several years for the Tennessee Titans and even won them a playoff game. However, Tennessee never adapted its offense to fit Mariota's skill-set. Mike Vrabel eventually turned to Ryan Tannehill.

Since then, Mariota has been awaiting his opportunity to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. The Falcons are giving him a shot - and it appears he's running away with it.

On Monday, the Falcons released a highlight video of the former Oregon star. It shows all his best plays from OTAs.

Falcons fans are getting pretty excited about a potential Marcus Mariota redemption year.

"Mariota about to silence some haters this year . Dont count him out," one fan said.

"I’m excited to see the connection and I see he can [scramble]," a fan wrote. "Don’t appear to be a QB that folds up. Rise up!"

"Hot Take: this offense suits Mariota better than it did Ryan. we are going to see more from Mariota (even without top end receivers) this year than we have Ryan in the last 2 seasons," one fan tweeted.

Will Mariota and the Falcons surprise the rest of the NFL world this upcoming season?