Look: Falcons’ Reaction To Tom Brady Comeback Is Going Viral

Look away, Atlanta Falcons fans…

A couple of years after making a big comeback against your team in the Super Bowl, Tom Brady is doing it once again.

Atlanta led Tampa Bay by 17 points in the first half, but that lead has evaporated. The Buccaneers tied up the Falcons, 24-24, in the second half.

The Falcons’ reaction to the comeback is going viral on social media. Check this out:

Hey, at least they have a sense of humor about things…

The game is far from over, too.

Atlanta has since rallied back and taken the lead again. The Falcons were up on the Buccaneers, 27-24, on Sunday afternoon thanks to a field goal.

But, once again, the Buccaneers have rallied back. Tom Brady and Antonio Brown connected on a long 46-yard touchdown pass.

Tampa Bay is back in front, leading Atlanta, 30-27.

Wow. Antonio Brown's first touchdown as a Buc is a huge one — 46-yard score from Tom Brady and the Bucs now lead the Falcons 30-27, PAT coming. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) December 20, 2020

It’s been a wild afternoon in Atlanta and it’s shaping up to be a really fun finish.

If history is a predictor of what’s to come, the game will probably result in some heartbreak for Falcons fans. They’re facing Tom Brady, after all.

Tampa Bay and Atlanta are playing on local FOX channels.