Look: Falcons Star's New Twitter Profile Photo Is Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the many people upset about this afternoon's game-sealing call against his team.

Late in a one-possession game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett was called for roughing the passer after taking down Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady.

Many fans and analysts are referring to this penalty as "the worst roughing the passer call in NFL history."

Take a look at the play here:

NFL referee Jerome Boger was the official who made the call. After the game, the veteran referee gave a weak explanation about the penalty.

Patterson posted a photo of Boger making the call. He even made it his profile picture on Twitter.

Patterson, who was off to an excellent start in 2022, missed this afternoon's game due to a nagging knee injury. The Falcons placed him on the injured reserve earlier this week, confirming his absence for at least the next four weeks.

With this crushing loss, the Falcons move to 2-3 on the year.