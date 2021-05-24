Look: Falcons’ Tweet About Julio Jones Is Going Viral

Julio Jones caused quite a stir on Monday morning when he made an “appearance” on FOX Sports 1’s Undisputed.

The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver revealed that he wants out of the NFC South franchise. “I’m out of here,” Jones told FS1’s Shannon Sharpe.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have known about Jones’ preference for a while.

“The All-Pro requested a trade from the organization a few months ago, sources say, and the team then agreed to listen to offers. That’s how it began and why it continues,” he reports.

The Falcons have released an official tweet on the story, as well. The wording is…interesting.

“In a call with Shannon Sharpe, Julio Jones commented on his future in Atlanta,” the Falcons’ official Twitter account said on Monday.

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot addressed Jones’ status earlier this year.

“We hold that player in high regard,” Fontenot said. “Pointing to the cap, pointing to the fact that we will answer calls on any players. When teams ask about players, we have to answer those calls. We have to listen because we knew when we stepped into this, we were going to have to make some tough decisions because it’s just the reality of it, that’s where we are with the salary cap. So we have to make some difficult decisions, so we have to look at all of the different options and all of the different scenarios so if someone calls about any player, we have to discuss it and do what’s right for the team.”