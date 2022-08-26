Look: Fan At Chiefs Game Looked Exactly Like Andy Reid

Andy Reid's doppelgänger was in the house at Arrow Head Stadium for last night's preseason matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers.

A fan wearing a costume mimicking Reid — complete with a headset and mustache —looked shockingly similar to the veteran NFL head coach.

Take a look at the viral photos here:

This dedicated Chiefs supporter brought the team some good luck last night.

The Kansas City squad took down the Packers 17-10 in their preseason finale. Third-string quarterback Shane Buechele threw for 166 yards and two touchdowns on 11/16 passing.

With their preseason schedule now complete, the Chiefs will turn their full attention to a Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on September 11.

Perhaps this Andy Reid impersonator will be back in the Arrowhead stands for the Chiefs' home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2.