Look: Fan At College Football Bowl Game Going Viral

It is brutally cold at the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday afternoon.

The temperature is 22 degrees, but it feels like it's eight degrees. That led to one fan dressing up with quite the coat on along with a hat and a face covering.

You can see her look here:

That is someone who knew what she was getting herself into. She made sure to dress appropriately for the occasion.

So far, she's seen a low-scoring game as Louisiana-Lafayette took a 16-6 lead into the break over Houston. That came after the former jumped out to a 13-0 lead just before halftime.

Not much has changed in the third quarter as Houston has struggled to do much of anything on offense.

Hopefully, this fan will get treated to a more explosive fourth quarter to pass the time until the game is over.

The Independence Bowl is currently being televised by ESPN.