On Saturday morning, the first stage of the 2021 Tour de France kicked off and it didn’t take long for mayhem to ensue.

Over the years, there have been many encounters where fans get a little too eager to get close to their favorite cyclists. Unfortunately that was the case once again on Saturday morning.

During the early stages of the race, a fan with a sign decided it would be a good idea to stand on the road in an attempt to get closer to the cyclists. Well, that attempt worked out, but the fan could not have foreseen what happened next.

The fan made contact with a cyclist on the side of the road causing that cyclist to crash into a hoard of other cyclists.

Here’s video of that moment.

GREAT TO SEE SPECTATORS BACK INVOLVED IN SPORTS EH pic.twitter.com/Kwxj8be2Qh — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 26, 2021

As if that wasn’t bad enough, the collision with the fan that caused one cyclist to fall ended up with a domino effect that caused a massive accident.

It’s difficult to gauge the number, but it’s safe to say over half the field was involved in the accident.

Check it out.

look at this absolute nightmare that resulted pic.twitter.com/3Nf2QFMqHu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 26, 2021

It’s great to see fans back at sporting events after over a year of empty stadiums and other venues. However, they have to be a little more mindful than this fan was.

This will be a Tour de France we’ll never forget, for a very awful reason.