Look: Fan Chugging At The US Open Is Going Viral
She's back!
At last year's US Open, a young woman went viral after enthusiastically chugging not one, but two beers when it was her turn on the big screen:
Later in the night, she was spotted by cameras once again, immediately grabbing and slamming the nearest beer she could find.
And now, on Sunday, she made her triumphant return to Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The young lady's name is reportedly Megan Lucky, and she's turned her US Open fame into a pretty large social media following; posting a five-pack of photos from the event to her Instagram:
We'll have to check back for her around this time next year.