Look: Fan Chugging At The US Open Is Going Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: A general view of the Men's Singles third round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece on Day Five of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

She's back!

At last year's US Open, a young woman went viral after enthusiastically chugging not one, but two beers when it was her turn on the big screen:

Later in the night, she was spotted by cameras once again, immediately grabbing and slamming the nearest beer she could find.

And now, on Sunday, she made her triumphant return to Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The young lady's name is reportedly Megan Lucky, and she's turned her US Open fame into a pretty large social media following; posting a five-pack of photos from the event to her Instagram:

We'll have to check back for her around this time next year.