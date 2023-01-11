Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 28: John Calipari the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats gives instructions to his team against the Ole Miss Rebels during the game at Rupp Arena on February 28, 2018 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad.

Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a 42-32 lead into the break.

While there's an upset brewing, the viral moment from tonight's game has nothing to do with basketball. A fan in the stands was ejected for holding a sign that read "please go to Texas."

Check it out.

The sign was presumably for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who has been connected to the program since the Longhorns moved on from head coach Chris Beard.

Whether or not there's any truth to the rumors, Kentucky clearly wasn't pleased a fans was suggested Calipari should leave the Wildcats.