Look: Fan Ejected From Kentucky Game Over John Calipari Sign
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Wildcats tipped off against South Carolina in a potential get-right game for John Calipari's squad.
Kentucky entered the game as a 20-point favorite, but the Gamecocks apparently didn't get the memo. South Carolina stormed out to an early lead and eventually took a 42-32 lead into the break.
While there's an upset brewing, the viral moment from tonight's game has nothing to do with basketball. A fan in the stands was ejected for holding a sign that read "please go to Texas."
The sign was presumably for Kentucky head coach John Calipari, who has been connected to the program since the Longhorns moved on from head coach Chris Beard.
Whether or not there's any truth to the rumors, Kentucky clearly wasn't pleased a fans was suggested Calipari should leave the Wildcats.