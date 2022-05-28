Look: Fan Goes Viral During SEC Softball Game
The Arkansas Razorbacks faced off against the Texas Longhorns in a Fayetteville Super Regional softball matchup on Saturday afternoon.
One Arkansas fans took his fandom to the extreme. Fully decked out in team gear and a fuzzy red hat, he rocked some Razorback tusks to channel his inner Woo Pig Sooie.
Take a look at the fan here:
The Arkansas softball squad is in the midst of an outstanding 48-10 campaign. They defeated Princeton and Oregon in the first two rounds in en route to their current matchup against the Longhorns.
The Razorbacks and Longhorns split the first two games of the series. Arkansas won Game 1 (7-1) and Texas claimed Game 2 (3-1). This evening's game decides who moves on in this year's NCAA Tournament.
The score is currently locked up at 0-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.