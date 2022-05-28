Look: Fan Goes Viral During SEC Softball Game

CONSUELO, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - AUGUST 20: A Close up of tattered baseballs and softballs the players use to practice with on August 20, 2003 in Consuelo, Dominican Republic. Consuelo, which has ten programs for youths to learn and play baseball, is about 50 miles east of Santo Domingo. Of the ten programs, two provide housing for the players. One of which is Latin Baseball Academy, which was set up ten months ago by Luis Silvestre, a taxi driver in the Bronx, New York. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Arkansas Razorbacks faced off against the Texas Longhorns in a Fayetteville Super Regional softball matchup on Saturday afternoon.

One Arkansas fans took his fandom to the extreme. Fully decked out in team gear and a fuzzy red hat, he rocked some Razorback tusks to channel his inner Woo Pig Sooie.

Take a look at the fan here:

The Arkansas softball squad is in the midst of an outstanding 48-10 campaign. They defeated Princeton and Oregon in the first two rounds in en route to their current matchup against the Longhorns.

The Razorbacks and Longhorns split the first two games of the series. Arkansas won Game 1 (7-1) and Texas claimed Game 2 (3-1). This evening's game decides who moves on in this year's NCAA Tournament.

The score is currently locked up at 0-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning.