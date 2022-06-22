Look: Fan Going Viral During College Baseball World Series

College baseball fans are well known for their ability to provide added entertainment with interesting outfit choices.

But in this case, it was what this fan wasn't wearing that captured the eyes of viewers during Tuesday's College World Series broadcast.

A fan in the stands for tonight's matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and Auburn Tigers was rocking no shirt and a bra pattern shaved into his chest hair.

Take a look at the fan's interesting look here:

"When she tells you to wear something nice for date night," the NCAA Baseball official Twitter account wrote.

Arkansas is routing Auburn so far in tonight's matchup. At the top of the 8th inning, the score is 9-1 in favor of the Razorbacks. The Tigers didn't score their first run until the 7th inning.

If Arkansas holds on to win tonight's game, they'll move on to a rematch with the Ole Miss Rebels.

It's fans like this who make the College World Series tradition in Omaha so great.