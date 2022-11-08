Look: Fan Had 3-Word Message After Throwing Can At Ted Cruz

United States Senator Ted Cruz didn't receive the warmest welcome during his appearance at the Houston Astros' World Series parade on Monday.

The Texas government official was hit by a White Claw can as fans booed him down the street. The thrower of the can, 33-year-old Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, was arrested for the crime.

Arcidiacono has apologized for the incident and shared a three-word message to the public:

"I'm an idiot," he reportedly told the arresting officers, per The Independent.

Cruz was uninjured by the thrown object. The Republican Senator called Arcidiacono a "noodle arm" on social media after the incident.

Cruz, a controversial political figure, was heckled and booed on several occasions during the Astros' postseason run — by both Houston and opposing fans.