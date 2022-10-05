Look: Fan Has Unfortunate Fall While Going For Aaron Judge's No. 62 Home Run

Aaron Judge has finally accomplished his long-awaited home run feat.

The New York Yankees slugger now holds the all-time, single-season AL homer run record with 62 after knocking out the record deep ball in Tuesday night's matchup against the Texas Rangers.

This home-run ball will be worth quite a bit of money. In fact, the memorabilia could reportedly fetch up to $2 million.

Fans scrambled to get there hands on the ball as it exited the diamond at Choctaw Stadium. One eager fan — who wasn't even that close to catching the ball — fell over the outfield wall into the bullpen.

Take a look at the incident/home run ball here:

With this homer, Judge breaks the long-standing record of 61 set by former Yankee Roger Maris — a record that stood for 61 years.

There was a great deal of pressure put on Judge to break this record. Now that it's finally in the rearview, he and the Yankees can turn their attention to the MLB postseason.