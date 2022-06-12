Look: Fan Hit By Errant Tee Shot At LIV Golf Event

Fan stumbles after getting hit by errant tee shot at LIV Golf event.

LIV Golf isn't off to the best start. On Saturday, an errant tee shot from Peter Uihlein struck a fan.

Uihlein knew the shot went wrong almost right away as he yelled, "Fore!"

A group of fans recognized the ball was coming their way, but it was a bit too late. As fans covered their heads, one fan couldn't get out of the way fast enough.

The ball struck a fan, who proceeded to collapse to the ground in pretty epic fashion.

"OUCH! Hope this guy is OK," said Lou Stagner.

The good news is it looks like the fan will be okay.

The full-length video shows the individual getting to his feet and having a good laugh about it.

It looks like the fan might have been pranking those around him. If so, that's pretty well executed.

LIV Golf is off and running.