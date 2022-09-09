Look: Fan Threw Flare On Field During Bills-Rams Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 08: Super Bowl LVI champions banner is displayed before the NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on September 08, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams started their title defense with a tough contest against the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen and company gave the Rams all they could handle - and more. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills held a 31-10 lead when things got really interesting.

A fan ran onto the field with a smoke bomb or flare that caused a stop in play.

The flare came to rest in the endzone.

Play was stopped for just a brief moment before it resumed and the fan was taken away from the field.