Look: Fan Threw Flare On Field During Bills-Rams Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Rams started their title defense with a tough contest against the Buffalo Bills.
Josh Allen and company gave the Rams all they could handle - and more. Late in the fourth quarter, the Bills held a 31-10 lead when things got really interesting.
A fan ran onto the field with a smoke bomb or flare that caused a stop in play.
The flare came to rest in the endzone.
Play was stopped for just a brief moment before it resumed and the fan was taken away from the field.