Look: Fan Threw Object At Charles Barkley Last Night

Charles Barkley and the rest of the Inside the NBA crew were live in front of the Chase Center after the Warriors' Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.

Fans were going nuts after their squad punched a ticket to the 2022 NBA Finals. One fan got a little too excited — hurling a Golden State T-shirt up to the broadcast desk and hitting Barkley in the head.

Barkley was clearly upset by this incident. He immediately stood up, grabbed a mug off the desk and started pump faking it at the crowd.

Ernie Johnson and Kenny "The Jet" Smith pleaded with Barkley to sit back down.

Take a look at the incident here:

While a T-shirt would never do any real damage, it's understandable why Chuck was angry about this rowdy fan behavior. If it were some other object, the safety of he and his crew mates could've been threatened.

Perhaps TNT will go to greater lengths to separate fans from their analysts in the future.