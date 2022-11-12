Look: Fan Watching College Basketball Game During Wedding Dance Goes Viral

College basketball fans are notoriously dedicated to their teams.

On Saturday night, a photo of an Auburn basketball fan watching his team play is going viral. The fan didn't let wedding festivities get in the way as he watched the game on his phone.

Take a look at the photo here:

This fan got to watch a good result for the No. 15 Tigers. With a 67-59 win over USF on Friday night, the team moved to 2-0 on the year. Junior guard Wendell Green Jr. put together an excellent performance, notching a game-high 20 points.

Auburn tipped off its 2022-23 season with a win over George Mason. The team will look to keep its unbeaten season alive with a matchup against Winthrop on Tuesday.

It's fair to say this fan will be locked in for every game this season — no matter where he is.