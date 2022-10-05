Look: Fan Who Caught Aaron Judge's No. 62 Home Run Ball Is Married To A Sports Reporter

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge finally hit home run No. 62.

Judge broke a tie he had with Yankees legend Roger Maris, who hit 61 home runs back in 1961. He also gave a once-in-a-lifetime moment to a fan who caught the ball.

The fan's name is Cory Youmans, according to a video interview he gave after catching the ball. He just so happens to be married to a sports reporter.

Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus took to Twitter on Tuesday night to celebrate the fact that her husband caught the ball.

"THIS IS MY HUSBAND," she exclaimed on Twitter after seeing a video of Cory walking through the stadium with the ball.

Amaranthus is a reporter who covers the Dallas Cowboys and Mavericks for Sports Illustrated. She and Cory married in 2021.

Cory and Bri aren't strangers to the public eye, but they'll receive a little more attention until he decides to do with home run No. 62.

Congratulations to the couple.