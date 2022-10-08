Look: Fans Are Complaining About ESPN's College Football Broadcast

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 05: A view of the logo during ESPN The Party on February 5, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

College football fans aren't too pleased about the quality of ESPN's broadcast for this afternoon's SEC matchup between Arkansas and No. 23 Mississippi State.

The color grading and video quality is well-below the standard fans have become accustomed to in recent years.

"Yeah that’s not what a TV broadcast is supposed to look like in 2022," college football analyst Stewart Mandel wrote on Twitter.

Take a look at the broadcast quality here:

"Everything about a standard ESPN production is worse than literally every other broadcast that exists. I’d rather watch TNF on my phone than sit through any game, college or pro, on ESPN," one fan wrote.

"Very cool of the SEC Network to broadcast this Arkansas/Mississippi State game from 1955," another said.

The quality of the game itself wasn't too great either — at least early on. Mississippi State jumped out to an early 21-0 lead — but the Razorbacks have since scored 10 unanswered points.

The score is 21-10 in favor of the Bulldogs heading into the half.