Look: Fans Are Furious With Michigan, Michigan State Headline

The Detroit Free Press caught some heat for a recent headline from the paper's latest column on the Michigan-Michigan State incident from over the weekend.

The op-Ed entitled "Why we all share blame for Michigan State-Michigan football rivalry becoming so toxic" delves into fans' role of stoking the rivalry's flames for many years.

Here's how readers responded on social media:

"No. We don't." a local radio host said.

"Yeah it can't be the fault of the individuals that jumped two guys in the tunnel. Gotta be the fans," another user replied.

"Don’t think a bunch of idiots that fight through their phone keyboards everyday to the point where they’re doxing each other and making parodies of people they don’t even know caused a tunnel fight," another fan tweeted.

"This is… ridiculous. And by this I mean the column, not the rivalry. Every fan managed to leave the stadium peacefully, because frankly we’re all related," another commented.

Do you feel fans deserve some blame?