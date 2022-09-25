Look: Fans Are Furious With New Coaches' Poll Ranking

NORMAN, OK - SEPTEMBER 24: Quarterback Adrian Martinez #9 of the Kansas State Wildcats scores a touchdown on a 6-yard keeper against the Oklahoma Sooners in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images) Brian Bahr/Getty Images

The Coaches' Poll for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season is out and there was more than a little bit of controversy to the ranking this week. But the Sunflower State is at the center of the biggest dispute.

Despite recording a pair of huge wins on Saturday over Oklahoma and Duke respectively, Kansas State and Kansas were both unranked in the Week 5 Coaches' Poll.

Kansas State scored one of the biggest upsets of the season, knocking off Oklahoma just one week after losing to Tulane.

Kansas is off to its first 4-0 start in over a decade. They got a big win over Duke to start the season and are one of only three undefeated teams in the Big 12.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, stayed ranked though dropped to No. 16 in the nation.

So it should be no surprise that fans are complaining about it this afternoon, some with spicier takes than others:

The Coaches' Poll isn't the one that matters though. The Associated Press poll is a far better indicator of which players are considered the real contenders in the college football landscape.

We'll find out shortly if the Associated Press voters are as down on Kansas and Kansas State as the Coaches' Poll voters are.

All of that said, both teams have plenty of tests remaining this year to prove their doubters wrong... or right.