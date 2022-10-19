Look: Fans Are Loving LeBron James' Pregame Outfit

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers stands on the court prior to the start of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

LeBron James arrived in style for this evening's season-opening matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

The Los Angeles superstar rolled up to Golden State's Chase Center rocking an all-white suit — possibly paying homage to the suit he wore for the 2003 NBA Draft.

Take a look at the pregame fit here:

"Business," the Lakers' twitter account wrote.

The NBA world took to Twitter to react to this season-opening outfit for The King.

"Wearing all white like his draft fit from ‘03. Tough," one fan wrote.

"Dropping 40 tonight," another said.

"Bron wearing all white first day of his 20th season just like his draft night is super fire," another added.

Tonight, LeBron will tipoff his 20th NBA season. The 37-year-old superstar has shown no signs of slowing down after two decades of sustained greatness.

The Lakers are coming off a wildly-disappointing season in 2021-22, but LeBron will look to get his team back on track — starting with tonight's matchup against the defending NBA champs.

Tonight's contest will tipoff at 10 p.m. ET.