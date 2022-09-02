Look: Fans Are Loving The Backyard Brawl Tonight

MORGANTOWN, WV - NOVEMBER 25: Corey Davis #9 of the University of Pittsburgh Panthers is tackled after running with the ball by members of the West Virginia Mountaineers defense during the 2011 Backyard Brawl on November 25, 2011 at Mountaineer Field in Morgantown, West Virginia. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

The Backyard Brawl has come back in a big way on Thursday night.

It's been 11 years since Pittsburgh and West Virginia have played each other in football and so far, this game hasn't disappointed.

Both teams are trading punches as there have been numerous lead changes with a little less than nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

It's one of the best rivalries in college football and fans definitely feel like it's lived up to the hype so far.

"As a Penn State fan with very little vested interest in who wins, I think Pitt and WVU need to play the Backyard Brawl every year. One of the best college rivalries," one fan tweeted.

There are a lot of bragging rights up for grabs in this contest. You can watch the end of it on ESPN.