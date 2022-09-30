Look: Fans Are Loving The Bengals All-White Uniforms

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of a Cincinnati Bengals helmet before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are rocking some new uniforms for their Thursday night game against the Miami Dolphins.

They're wearing all-white jerseys and pants and they look pretty awesome. Here are a couple of photos of them, courtesy of the NFL's official Twitter account:

The Bengals have also painted their endzones the color white in honor of these uniforms.

Fans are over the moon about these uniforms, based on their reactions on social media.

The Bengals are hoping that these uniforms will get them back to .500 after they started the season with an 0-2 record. A win also gets them back in the AFC North race as they'll be right behind the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns.

Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET and it'll be televised by Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be on the call.