Look: Fans Are Loving The Weather At Ohio Stadium Today

Today's matchup between Indiana and Ohio State is providing the first snow game of the 2022 college football season.

The snow is coming down in Columbus as the Buckeyes prepare to defend their unbeaten campaign.

Take a look at the scene here:

This is the second game in a row for the Buckeyes with less-than-ideal weather conditions. Last week, the team struggled in a big way as they snuck out a win over Northwestern with gusts of wind over 40 mph.

C.J. Stroud had the worst game of his career, completing 10/26 passes for just 76 yards and zero touchdowns in the 21-7 victory.

Today's weather conditions aren't nearly as bad as last week's, but there's no question snow can serve as somewhat of an equalizer.

Ohio State is favored by 40 points in today's home contest.