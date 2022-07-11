Look: Fans Are Loving This Viral Tiger Woods Video

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that Tiger Woods is excited to be back on the PGA Tour ahead of this week's Open Championship at historic St. Andrews.

A recent video shows the 15-time major winner messing around with Rory McIlroy during some putting practice. The video shows Rory lining up to putt when a golf ball whizzes past his line.

Rory recomposes himself only to have another golf ball knock his ball off its spot. Tiger Woods is then revealed to be the culprit and the two playfully smile at one another.

The video has gone viral with over 8,000 likes in a few hours. Some fans believe it might be an effort on Tiger's part to psych McIlroy out for a competitive edge:

"Instead of intimidating them, he's pulling a Lee Trevino to throw 'em of their game. Bold strategy, TW," one user replied.

"Wonderful to see them having fun," wrote another.

"The new Tiger Woods…he’s like a kid. It’s pretty awesome," a third user wrote.

It's been eight years since Rory McIlroy claimed his first and only win at The Open. For Tiger Woods, it's been 16 since he claimed his third.

But while Rory is expected to be among the favorites, fans are probably just hoping that Tiger makes the cut. Tiger made the cut at the Masters in April but fell apart in the final two rounds before finishing 47th. He then withdrew from the PGA Championship the following month.

Will Rory and Tiger be among the top contenders for The Open this year?