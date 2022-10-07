Look: Fans Are Not Happy With Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Head coach Nathaniel Hackett of the Denver Broncos looks on against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett is off to a pretty rough start in his first year as an NFL head coach.

The Denver Broncos leader has his team poised at 2-3 after a brutal 12-9 overtime loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night. Some late-game decision making from Hackett has fans around the league questioning his ability to succeed as a head coach.

The offensive-minded coach elected to go for it on 4th-and-1 in overtime. Instead of running the ball or kicking the game-tying field goal, quarterback Russell Wilson attempted a tightly-contested shot to the endzone.

The NFL world took to Twitter to air their grievances with Hackett after last night's game.

"Honestly, I would fire Hackett. The NFL is not a finishing school. He's clearly out of his league. High school coaches don't even make those mistakes," one analyst said.

"Something is systematically wrong with the Hackett/Russ duo," another fan wrote.

"Hackett is the worst NFL coach I’ve ever seen," another said.

If the Broncos can't turn things around soon, Hackett's future as an NFL head coach will slip even further into doubt.