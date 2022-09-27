Look: Fans Are Worried About David, Victoria Beckham

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: David Beckham, Victoria Beckham and their son Brooklyn Beckham attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2019 at Tate Modern on September 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

There could be trouble brewing in David Beckham's marriage.

Beckham's wife, Victoria, appears to have removed a tattoo that says her husband's initials.

She was doing a lipstick tutorial on her Instagram when fans noticed that the tattoo appeared to be gone.

Here's the video:

Beckham had the tattoo in 2008 before she appeared to start getting it removed.

That said, she still looks like she's wearing her wedding ring and according to TMZ, she was seen holding hands with her husband last week.

David and Victoria just recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary after they got married in 1999.

TMZ, meanwhile, has updated their report, saying there's nothing to worry about.

"A source close to the couple tells TMZ there are no marital issues between the two, Victoria's recently had several tattoos removed from her body," they report.

Hopefully, this is much ado about nothing, and they can continue their marriage for years down the line.