Look: Fans Aren't Happy With Ole Miss Alternate Helmet

The Ole Miss Rebels will rock some unique helmets during tomorrow's marquee matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The SEC squad revealed some interesting white and blue camo headgear for Saturday's conference matchup.

Take a look at the helmets here:

The vast majority of the college football world seems to dislike the Rebels' helmet choice.

"Looks like they played another team wearing blue helmets last week and just didn’t bother to clean them," one fan wrote.

"Absolutely miserable," another said.

"In what environment would this constitute camo? An urban paintball place?" another asked.

"Kentucky it is then," another wrote.

No. 14 Ole Miss is 4-0 on the year with a few dominant wins over unranked squads. Tomorrow's home game in Oxford will be the Rebels' first 2022 matchup against a ranked opponent.

No. 7 Kentucky is 4-0 on the season, including a quality win over No. 12 Florida in Week 2.

Tomorrow's game will kickoff at noon ET on ESPN.