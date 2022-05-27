Look: Fans Aren't Sure What To Think About MLB Team's New Uniform

These new Colorado Rockies uniforms are polarizing to say the least.

The organization unveiled its new Nike MLB City Connect Series uniform on Friday. The uniforms are meant to "capture and celebrate the unique personality and values of the state of Colorado."

"The Rockies City Connect jersey features a design that celebrates not only Colorado’s natural beauty and grandeur, but the spirit of adventure and determination that drives Colorado residents to conquer any challenge in front of them," the MLB said in a release.

The design of the uniform is intended to mirror that of the Colorado license plate.

Take a look at the new jerseys here:

MLB fans took to Twitter with a mixed bag of reactions to this uniform release.

Some love the look.

"These city connects are pretty fire. Maybe the best in the NL West. Love the originality and the hats," one fan wrote.

"These are dope," another said.

Others, not so much.

"Good lord Rockies. Brutal," one fan wrote.

"Not a fan of the green pants purple piping, jerseys look cool. Sorry but this doesn’t excite me too much," another said.

The MLB City Connect series was launched in 2021. The Rockies are the fourth team in 2022 to unveil their uniforms, and 11th overall.

The Rockies will rock their the new City Connect uniforms for the first time on Saturday, June 4 when they face off against the Atlanta Braves. They'll then wear them for every Sunday home game for the remainder of the 2022 season.

What do you think of these new uniforms?