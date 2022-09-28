Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

OXFORD, MS - OCTOBER 9: Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin takes the field prior to the college football game between the Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks on October 9, 2021, at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, MS. (Photo by Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search.

Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school.

It would likely take an offer that Kiffin couldn't refuse to get him to coach Nebraska. He currently coaches at Ole Miss, which is 4-0 and is the No. 14 team in the country right now.

He's coached the Rebels for the last three seasons and has a 19-8 record. He wouldn't just leave the SEC for the sake of it.

We'll see if Kiffin becomes a serious candidate as the search gets more and more serious. For now, though, his focus will be on preparing his team for Kentucky on Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff for that contest will be at Noon ET.