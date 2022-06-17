Look: Fan's Comment To Phil Mickelson During U.S. Open Going Viral

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 16: Phil Mickelson of the United States gives a thumbs up as he walks up the 18th fairway during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Rob Carr/Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Phil Mickelson stepped onto the course at The Country Club for the U.S. Open.

Taking the course on his birthday, Mickelson was hoping to get off to a good start. He only needs the U.S. Open to complete the career grand slam - but that might have to wait at least another year.

Lefty got off to a disastrous start, carding an eight-over, 78. His round included a four-putt from inside 12 feet, three of which came from inside six feet.

At one point during his round, a fan tried to distract him from the tough nature of his first round. With Game 6 of the NBA Finals looming, one fan suggested a bet for Mickelson.

"Al Horford over 9.5 rebounds," the fan shouted.

Fans couldn't get enough.

"This is beautiful. A fan screaming out bets for Mickelson to take tonight in NBA Finals," one fan said.

"If you’re Phil, kinda have to take it right? Spoken straight from the heavens. Tbh I might take it," another fan said.

For those who don't know, Mickelson is an avid gambler. Perhaps a little too much. A new book about the star golfer revealed that he lost $40 million over a four-year span.

Maybe he shouldn't take this bet.