Look: Fans Debating 1995 Nebraska vs. 2001 Miami

Nebraska's 1995 squad and the iconic 2001 Miami Hurricanes are widely considered two of the greatest college football teams of all time.

So, which of these teams would win if they faced off at a neutral location?

The college football world is locked in a heated debate on Twitter.

Some fans are rocking with the Cornhuskers.

"That 1995 Nebraska team was probably the most explosive team I’ve ever seen. Tommy Frazier is the only other “What if” I can think of on Bo Jackson’s level. Huskers 70 Hurricanes 24."

Others have their money on "The U."

"Miami and I don't even have to think about it for a nanosecond."

Both of these teams went undefeated in their respective seasons en route to National Championship victories. Not only did they win every game, they did so in dominating fashion.

Led by head coach Tom Osborne, Nebraska defended their 1994 title by going 12-0 and defeating No. 2 Florida State 62-24 in the National Championship. They averaged 53.2 points per game and allowed just 14.5 points per game on the season.

Miami also went 12-0, taking down Nebraska in the national title game 37-14. The star-studded roster produced a record 38 NFL draft picks, including big-time names like Ken Dorsey, Clinton Portis, Frank Gore, Andre Johnson, Jeremy Shockey and Ed Reed.

Who would you take in this hypothetical matchup?