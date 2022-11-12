Look: Fan's Flirting Move Is Going Viral Today
You've gotta set yourself apart in today's dating world. And during Friday's game between Detroit Mercy and Boston College, one fan used a different kind of flex to get a young lady's attention:
The college hoops world reacted to the fan flashing the Costco card on social media.
"You work at Footlocker AND you have a Costco membership?" one user asked.
"My Sam's Club card don't hit like this," another replied.
"This is a Kirkland Signature move," tweeted Derek Thomas.
"Girls don’t know how to act once I pull out the executive Costco black card," another fan chimed in.
"They're gonna get married."
"Yea I’m pretty much a adult now I got my own Costco card look."
"This level of confidence without the executive membership is generational," another noted.
"No, I swear, it’s not even my parents. Check the back.”
First-ballot Hall of Fame stuff out in Chestnut Hill.