Look: Fans Furious With ESPN Over Hot Dog Contest Decision

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 04: Joey Chestnut reacts after competing during the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on July 4, 2018 in the Coney Island neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Joey Chestnut won the contest, eating a Coney Island record 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes. (Photo by Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images)

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is a 4th of July tradition like no other. Well, ESPN might disagree.

Fans of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest are furious with ESPN this morning.

The Worldwide Leader has the unprecedented event airing on ESPNews. That's right - it can't even get the ESPN2 treatment.

Why? Wimbledon is airing on the other major ESPN channels.

"The Hot Dog Eating contest being relegated to ESPNEWS by the English tennis tournament is the most un-American act in Independence Day history. You will pay for this @espn," said RedditCFB.

"Whomstever put Wimbledon on ESPN over the Hot Dog contest is not Pate State material," said Josh Pate.

"Utterly insane our nations championship is getting bumped for Britain’s national championship," one fan wrote.

"Wimbledon vs. Hot Dog eating contest? Nathan’s all day! This is an outrage!," another fan commented.

"It's a joke. I even have ESPN+ and can't watch it. Espnnews is extra with most cable companies," one fan said.

Wimbledon over the Hot Dog Eating Contest? What a disgrace.

Catch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on ESPNews.